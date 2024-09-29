Transfer DE 'Spoke Up' After Spartans' Loss to Ohio State
Michigan State is a player-led team, something the program takes much priode in.
Following the Spartans' 38-7 blowout loss to Ohio State, it would have been natural for the team to hang its heads after a second consecutive loss. But that wasn't the case.
The Spartans have another tough task ahead of them in Oregon on Friday, which means there's no time to dwell on the latest defeat.
"At the end of the day, we have to play another game in six days," said Michigan State running back Nate Carter after the game. "So, it hurts getting blown out in our house and it happened, it is what it is, we got to learn from it, and we have to move on. You can't sit in this, you know, and I think one of the things we said in the locker room that was really important is that it's easy for good, great teams, which I believe we have, to get to this point of the season where we lose a couple of games and now it can go downhill. And I think the message in the locker room is for us not to allow that to happen. For us able to continue to push forward, because we have a great team and were hurting ourselves, which is why we are unable to be successful.
"So if we are able to stop those suffering for the negatives and continue to keep our confidence high, because we have a great team. They continue to work, especially this important week with it being short against Oregon, it is going to take a lot of work. So, we have to go in there with a new week, new mindset, and confidence on getting ready to play Friday night."
Carter said the main voice in the locker room after the loss was that of transfer defensive end Anthony Jones, who actually played a season at Oregon before transferring to Indiana, and then Michigan State.
"[H]e [Jones] has been part of teams like this," Carter said. "He was a part of good teams, that were great. ... So, he was very vulnerable in sharing his experiences with that and also motivating us as a team, like, 'Hey, I have been a part of teams like this, let's not be them, let's not dwell in past, let's continue to move forward because we have a long season ahead of us, and we have a lot more opportunities and a lot of games to do that.'"
Michigan State's Week 6 matchup with Oregon is set for 9 p.m. EST in Eugene on Friday.
