Transfer Portal Drama: Former Spartan Defensive Lineman Stays Committed to Miami
Former Michigan State defensive lineman Simeon Barrow is expected to stick at the University of Miami. After rumblings about his future in Miami, Barrow posted on Twitter that he is sticking with Miami.
“There’s been a lot of assumptions and rumors about my stance with Miami. I am a Miami Hurricane and concentrating on working hard and this team! Let’s get it!🙌🏾🧡💚 @CanesFootball” Said Barrow.
The 6-foot-3, 290-pound defensive tackle initially picked the Hurricanes over the LSU Tigers. Leaving Coral Gables would have brought some complications. While Barrow is a grad transfer, he’s officially enrolled in Miami, meaning he is not actively in the portal.
Barrow has made 34 appearances with 30 starts, recording 110 career tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks while at Michigan State. He’s also blocked two field goals, tallied a pass break-up and forced two fumbles. The defensive tackle never formally notified Miami of his intention to leave the program.
At Miami, Barrow will be joining the 12th ranked transfer class according to ON3. Barrow is rated as a four star transfer and will be joining players like new Quarterback Cam Ward, top edge rusher Tyler Baron, and running back Damien Martinez who played for new Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith while at Oregon State.
According to Pete Nakos of ON3, Barrow was emphatic that the Hurricanes were destined to get back to their winning ways in 2024. The defensive tackle was also impressed by the success the Hurricanes had in the transfer portal this spring.
“I feel like it’s the best Miami has been in a minute, this is the year for them,” he said. “I feel like it would be nice to be a part of that. They have a great culture, I love Coach JT [Jason Taylor] and Coach Joe [Salave’a] they’re great people. I feel like that about the whole staff. I like their vibe.
“It’s not could, they are. They got the pieces, they do. I talked to some of the guys, and their head is on straight.”
Barrow should be an immediate impact starter for the Hurricanes next season. The leadership he provided while in East Lansing is something Miami has needed on the defensive side of the ball for the past couple of years.
