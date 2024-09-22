Turnovers Finally Catch up to the Spartans in 23-19 Loss to Boston College
For the most part, Michigan State performed admirably in a game where it was road underdog. It showed the resiliency it had demonstrated in its previous three games, taking the Boston College Eagles down to the wire on their own turf.
That was the positive.
Meanwhile, four turnovers, including three interceptions thrown by Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles, were the ultimate determiner in a matchup the Spartans could have easily won. They didn't, and instead, leave Chestnut Hill with a 23-19 loss, their first of the season.
Chiles did some good things, finishing Saturday's game with 241 yards, but it was his turnovers and missed opportunities that ultimately prevented Michigan State's offense from putting more points on the board in a game the Spartans, frankly, should have won.
As fans have grown accustomed to, the Spartans' defense set the tone right off the bat, forcing a three-and-out to give the offense a chance to take the early lead.
Michigan State defensive end Khris Bogle led the way for the Spartans' defense, recording six tackles, half a sack and half a tackle for a loss.
The lack of production on the ground continued for the Michigan State offense, which would ultimately have to settle for a 41-yard field goal from kicker Jonathan Kim. The Spartans would have a 3-0 lead less than 6 minutes into the contest.
Kim ended the evening with four made field goals on as many attempts.
The defense would have another deja vu moment on the Eagles' next possession, as linebacker Cal Halday forced a fumble that Michigan State would recover in the red zone, halting a momentous eight-play, 58-yard drive by Boston College.
Michigan State's offense was unable to capitalize, and Boston College would gain back its momentum with an 11-play, 64-yard scoring drive that mostly came on the ground. The Eagles would take a 6-3 lead after a missed extra point.
But the Spartans were quick to respond.
On the first two plays of Michigan State's next possession, Chiles overthrew his main receiver, Montorie Foster Jr. Facing third-and-10, it looked as though the Spartans were going to have to punt yet again. However, the 18-year-old quarterback would take it upon himself to fix his own miscues.
Chiles would scramble for the first down, giving the offense new life. Instead of going back to the air, the Spartans relied on running back Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams to continue the march. His three consecutive tough runs would grant Michigan State another fresh set of downs, still just short of midfield.
Lynch-Adams posted 61 yards on 15 carries in the loss.
The rare production in the run game would open up three big gains in the air, as Chiles connected with tight end Jack Velling for a 12-yard reception and Foster for a 40-yard completion to put the Spartans on the 1-yard line. Fittingly, Chiles finished the drive with a sneak up the middle.
The extra point from Kim would give Michigan State a 10-6 lead.
Foster led the Spartans in receiving with 87 yards on four receptions, while Velling finished second with 77 on six catches.
The defense returned to its dominance on its next two series, which sandwiched a Michigan State possession that ended with an interception thrown by Chiles. Spartans defensive coordinator Joe Rossi's group forced back-to-back three-and-outs that would set the Spartans' offense up for an opportunity to capitalize and take a two-possession lead going into halftime.
It didn't work out that way, as Michigan State would have to settle for another field goal from Kim, which would give the visitors a promising 13-6 lead at the half.
Another opportunity awaited the Spartans -- a chance to go up two possessions as they would get the ball to open the second half.
But disaster struck when Lynch-Adams fumbled on the kickoff return, allowing the Eagles to be set up perfectly in the red zone.
Like clockwork, the Michigan State defense responded again, forcing a three-and-out that would have Boston College settle for the field goal. A much-needed win for the Spartans.
Chiles' success to end the first half didn't carry over, though, as the young quarterback threw another costly interception that would lead to a 36-yard rushing touchdown by Boston College. The Eagles took their second lead of the game,
After a couple of big completions from Chiles and some short gains by Lynch-Adams, once again, Chiles overthrew Foster on third-and-long, a pass that would have put the redshirt senior wideout in the end zone to give the Spartans a two-score lead.
Instead, Kim took the field, this time drilling a 51-yard field goal to tie the game at 16-16.
On the next Boston College possession, the defense would have to stand strong again as the Eagles marched down to the goal line, looking to take a touchdown lead early in the fourth. On fourth-and-goal, the unit stood firm, stopping the Eagles.
Michigan State's offense took advantage of the stop, marching down to the opposing red zone for an 18-play, 89-yard drive that ended with another Kim field goal. The Spartans led, 19-16, with just over 4 minutes to play.
The narrow lead didn't hold, though, as Boston College's offense returned to life, ultimately regaining the lead with a 42-yard touchdown reception with just under 2 minutes remaining.
The Spartans showed promising signs of a late answer with two straight receptions by Velling, but a deep shot to the end zone by Chiles would be picked off, sealing the 23-19 victory for the Eagles and giving the first-year Spartan quarterback his third interception of the night.
Michigan State will return home to host one of the best teams in the nation, Ohio State.
