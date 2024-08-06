UCF Transfer DB Shining For MSU Spartans Early
In recent years, the Michigan State Spartans have desperately needed good play out of their defensive backs.
It hasn’t come, but with a new staff in place and an influx of transfer talent, the Spartans could see a good secondary for the first time since the 2018 season.
The Spartans brought in two defensive backs coaches in the offseason, Blue Adams, who will coach the entire secondary, and Demetrice Martin, who will coach the cornerbacks. Both men have been instrumental in developing NFL-caliber defensive backs in their previous career stops.
There could be another one on the way.
The Spartans also brought in UCF defensive back Nikai Martinez out of the transfer portal on May 17th – the same day former Spartan safety Jaden Mangham made the surprising move to join the Michigan Wolverines.
Martinez has seemingly been making big plays at practice already. The Michigan State Football social media team posted a video of him flying in to pick off a pass intended for Montorie Foster Jr.
Although it is just a practice clip, seeing a Spartan defensive back make a play on the ball is refreshing. The Spartans recorded just two interceptions in 2022 and nine in 2023.
Martinez figures to be a major factor in the secondary. In 2023, he posted 54 total tackles, a tackle and a half for loss, a pass defended, and three interceptions for the Knights.
This is similar to the 53 total tackles, tackle for loss, three passes defended, and four interceptions Mangham posted for the Spartans last season.
If Martinez starts at safety for Michigan State this season, the production will be nearly the same as what Mangham gave them in 2023. It is a good sign for the state of the Spartans’ defensive back room when they could, at the very least, make up for the ground they lost with Mangham.
Martinez can play safety or slot cornerback, giving him the same versatility Dillon Tatum should provide for the Spartans’ secondary. It is a positive when several defensive backs can play multiple different positions.
As fall camp gets underway, Michigan State fans are looking for any glimmer of positive light surrounding the football team.
Martinez’s highlight shows there could be some as the season approaches.
