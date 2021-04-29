Updated 2021 NFL Mock Draft: Michigan State Prospects

Michigan State has had at least one player taken in the NFL Draft for 80 straight years; will it continue this year?

EAST LANSING – Michigan State's NFL draft streak is back in play.

The Spartans have had at least one player picked in the draft for 80 straight years, trailing only USC (82) and Michigan (82).

It's a streak that should be extended with a trio of MSU prospects, but fans might have to wait until the third day of the draft to hear one of their names called.

Cornerback Shakur Brown is viewed as Michigan State's top player, ahead of linebacker Antjuan Simmons and defensive tackle Naquan Jones.

In an updated 7-round mock draft conducted by Pro Football Focus, Brown was the only Spartan to come off the board. According to them, the Chicago Bears will select the ballhawk in round 5 (No. 164).

The 5-foot-9 defensive back declared for the draft following his junior season, where he posted five interceptions (one away from most in the nation), four pass break-ups, and 25 tackles.

Jones became a starter last season after Raequan Williams, and Mike Panasiuk graduated. In 2020, he recorded 24 tackles, including five for a loss (career-high), alongside four starts and seven appearances. He's a projected late-round pick or priority free agent.

Simmons, a two-year starter, led Michigan State in tackles the past two seasons while transitioning to a new scheme under head coach Mel Tucker. Overall, he produced 75 tackles, including nine for a loss, one sack, and two fumble recoveries. The Ann Arbor native is also considered a late-round pick but is more than likely set to become a free agent signee.

