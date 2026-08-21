Jets vs. Steelers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 2

If Week 1 of the NFL Preseason was any indication of how the New York Jets' regular season is going to go, it's going to be another long year for New York. They were 6.5-point favorites against a Buccaneers team that played all backups, but then ended up losing outright, 24-16.

They'll look to bounce back when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers, who cruised past the Packers 28-9 in their own first preseason game.

Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet this preseason showdown.

Jets vs. Steelers Odds, Run Line, and Total for Preseason Week 2

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Jets -1.5 (-112)

Steelers +1.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Jets -135

Steelers +114

Total

OVER 36.5 (-110)

UNDER 36.5 (-110)

Jets vs. Steelers How to Watch Preseason Week 2

Date: Friday, August 21

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Acrisure Stadium

How to Watch (TV): NFL Network/WCBS/KDKA-TV

Jets record: 0-1

Steelers record: 1-0

Jets vs. Steelers Betting Trends

Aaron Glenn is 1-3 straight up and against the spread as a head coach in the preseason

Mike McCarthy is 32-32 straight up and 31-33 against the spread as a head coach in the preseason

Jets vs. Steelers Key Player to Watch

Will Howard, QB - Pittsburgh Steelers

Based on Mike McCarthy's comments this week, Mason Rudolph has locked up the backup gig in Pittsburgh, meaning Drew Allar and Will Howard will be battling for the final quarterback spot on the roster. Howard will get the start on Friday, and Allar will come in later in the game. Howard went 7-of-9 for 86 yards in their first preseason game, and Allar went 10-of-13 for 153 yards and two touchdowns.

Jets vs. Steelers Prediction and Best Bet

I bet against the Jets in their first preseason game because it doesn't matter if the Jets are playing starters or not; they're still a bad team that's led by a bad head coach. The Jets starters aren't good, and their backups are even worse, leaving them susceptible to being on the wrong side of a second-half blowout.

Meanwhile, both Steelers' young quarterbacks who will be playing in this game looked fantastic in their preseason debut against a much tougher defense. They should have another strong outing in this one.

I'll jump at the chance to bet on the Steelers as underdogs.

Pick: Steelers +114 via FanDuel

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