Wisconsin vs. Illinois Prediction, Odds for Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinal

The Wisconsin Badgers avoided an upset by the Washington Huskies, and will now advance to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.

Both teams are nationally ranked and will be competing in next week's NCAA Tournament, but a deep run in their conference tournament would be a great way to cap off their schedule and would improve their seeding on Selection Sunday.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this afternoon's matinee matchup.

Wisconsin vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Wisconsin +8.5 (-110)

Illinois -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Wisconsin +315

Illinois -410

Total

OVER 157.5 (-110)

UNDER 157.5 (-110)

Wisconsin vs. Illinois How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 12

Game Time: 2:30 pm ET

Venue: United Center

How to Watch (TV): BTN

Wisconsin Record: 23-9 (14-6 in Big Ten)

Illinois Record: 24-7 (15-5 in Big Ten)

Wisconsin vs. Illinois Betting Trends

Wisconsin is 8-3 ATS in its last 11 games

The OVER is 5-1 in Wisconsin's last six games

Illinois is 9-3 in its last 12 games vs. Wisconsin

Wisconsin is 5-1 ATS in its last six games as an underdog

The OVER is 5-0 in the last five meetings ebtween these two teams

Wisconsin vs. Illinois Key Player to Watch

Austin Rapp, F - Wisconsin Badgers

With Nolan Winter likely out of the lineup again tonight, Austin Rapp has to step up in a big way to take on the elite front court of the Illinois Fighting Illini. The 6'10' sophomore forward is averaging 9.4 points and 3.7 rebounds per game, but he had a less-than-stellar performance against Washington, scoring just three points and three rebounds. he has to step up today.

Wisconsin vs. Illinois Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Daily Dunk, I wrote about why I'm taking the points with Wisconsin:

Even with Nolan Winter sidelined, I'm surprised to see Wisconsin as the big underdog. Wisconsin ranks 49th in effective field goal percentage, only slightly behind Illinois at 40th.

The Fighting Illini's biggest strength is rebounding and winning the turnover battle, which is evidenced by their No. 1 ranking in effective possession ratio. They can overtake a game against an undisciplined team, but unfortunately for them, Wisconsin is not that. The Badgers also rebound well and don't turn the ball over, ranking 37th in effective possession ratio.

The metrics indicate this game is going to be closer than the spread indicates. I'll take the points.

Pick: Wisconsin +8.5 (-105)

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!