WATCH: Michigan State LB Wayne Matthews III Reflects on Bye Week, Looks Ahead to Illinois, More
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State's activeness in the transfer portal last offseason paid off with linebackers Jordan Turner and Wayne Matthews III, who have each been monumental for the linebacker room.
Turner leads all Spartans in tackles with 51, while Matthews has registered 33, the fifth-most on the team.
Matthews and the rest of Michigan State's defense will be looking to finish the season at their best, an effort that will be crucial in the Spartans' quest for a bowl game.
Matthews addressed the media on Wednesday, discussing the bye week, this weekend's meeting with Illinois and more.
Below is a transcript from Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith's opening statement from his press conference on Monday:
Smith: "Well, coming off the bye week, headed to play a good opponent. On Illinois' side, a guy that I really like and respect, Bret Bielema, and what he's done there and at some of the previous institutions. I really respect him [for what he has done for] college football -- being on committees, voice, advocating for the game, and so, like I said, I got a ton of respect for him and, really, his team, his current team. Good defense, veteran quarterback, creates some issues for you there. So, we know this is going to be a tough challenge that we're getting ready for. We practiced yesterday, full go, full pads, and I thought it was a really spirited, good practice. And then we're into our normal game week prep starting again tomorrow, getting ready for this one. Excited about these -- really, opportunity this month. We've got three in front of us, totally focused on the Illinois here, and I know our guys are excited about what we got to play for. Bye week, we got a lot done recruiting-wise toward the end of the week. Got a chance to enjoy the hockey game Saturday night. Awesome win. Adam's [Nightingale] got those guys going again. Best of luck with women's soccer in the NCAA Tournament. I think we'll find out today where they're headed and who they're playing. And so a lot of good going on. And I think you had just Coach [Tom] Izzo up here and big-time game [tomorrow]. And just getting started with basketball, hockey, all of it, a lot going on. It's great for Michigan State."
