WATCH: Michigan State's Jonathan Smith Talks Transfer Portal, New Coaches, More
LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State football coach Jonathan Smith has had a busy offseason so far, having added new coaches while looking to make gains in the transfer portal and on the recruiting trail.
All aspects of the offseason have been and will continue to be crucial in Smith's endeavor to get Spartan football back on track in his second year at the helm.
Smith shared some insight into his program's offseason when he addressed the media after speaking at the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association "Winners Circle" Coaches Clinic at the Lansing Center on Friday morning.
You can watch below:
Below is a partial transcript:
Q: What do you think about the new coaches on staff and the ability to have unlimited coaches?
Smith: "So, James Adams, really excited about that. Kind of experienced, you look at his career path of just advancement, associated coach, really well-respected on the field, but also the type of guy he is. We put a lot of calls and thoughts into an interview. I think he's a great, great fit, and really complement Blue [Adams] -- those two guys running things in the back end, I felt awesome about it. Jon Boyer was kind of a new addition; Jon had been with us for five years. Deeply involved, offensively, quarterbacks and all of that. So, I feel really excited about him adding to that offensive room. And then, yeah, we are kind of elevating because it's unlimited coaches. And these guys have earned it. It's kind of what they were doing anyways of being the assistant to the whatever position coach we're talking about. Aaron Pflugrad, I really love the idea of him being the passing game coordinator to be able to touch all aspects of the passing game because we want to get better at that philosophy."
Q: You've replenished the wide receiver room; how do you feel about that room right now?
Smith: "I feel good. Because we did, and in general, we got to find ways to get continue to get better. Obviously, we've got to complement Nick Marsh. ... And really, yeah, so the four transfers but also two freshmen -- we got six new guys this week that we feel good about. And we'll see what they look like in spring ball."
