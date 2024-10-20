WATCH: MSU RB Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams, DB Nikai Martinez Speak After Win Over Iowa
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State showed up on both sides of the ball in its win over Iowa on Saturday.
The run game was finally able to get going for the Spartans, an effort led by running back Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams. The first-year Spartan running back from Massachusetts finished Saturday's contest with 86 rushing yards and added 17 yards on three receptions.
On the other side of the ball, the Spartans were able to hold Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara to just 150 passing yards. He was picked off by Spartan defensive back Nikai Martinez, who also tied a team-best six tackles.
Lynch-Adams and Martinez addressed the media after the Homecoming victory.
You can watch below:
Below is Jonathan Smith's opening statement from his press conference on Monday:
Smith: "Well, bye week wrapped up, and I do think it came at a good time for us. Kind of about that midway point, played six games, the thorough look at, really, every play of those six games and analyzing a bunch of different ways. Looking for obviously, some tendencies, where we got to improve on some things we've done well, that we got to be able to build off of. I thought the coaches and the players did a nice job, with kind of doing that. Practice just on Wednesday last week. And then we did go last night, getting a little bit of a head start on Iowa. But I appreciate the approach the guys [took] through the week. And then there was some of just getting refreshed, a couple of days off, get their mind away from it. And so I was pleased with kind of how they approached the week. And now, we're headed into a big-time challenge coming on Saturday. Program I got a bunch of respect for -- the way they do things, the longevity of Coach [Kirk] Ferentz. Talk about one of the best in the business. I think I read that he just won his 200th game, which is just so impressive. I think it looks like an Iowa team that plays a physical brand of football -- running the thing, high-end defense, special teams is elite, they can beat you in the pass game offensively, a little bit on what they've shown in this first half the season, so we got a big-time challenge coming from Homecoming Weekend, so excited about getting a bunch of alumni back for a night game Saturday night."
