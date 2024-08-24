What Can Michigan State Realistically Expect from Aidan Chiles?
The Michigan State Spartans have a potential superstar at quarterback with sophomore Aidan Chiles.
The Oregon State transfer was named a captain earlier this week, a rare honor for a player his age. Chiles turns 19 years old in September.
Chiles was so talented as a freshman, Coach Jonathan Smith, who brought the QB with him when he took the Michigan State job, played him for at least a series in every game during the 2023 season.
Not only did Chiles earn those series, but he also played well in them. He completed nearly 69 percent of his passes for 309 yards and four touchdowns. He did not throw an interception in 35 pass attempts.
Chiles is a confident quarterback. Our own Aidan Champion asked him how the first game of the season can set the tone for the rest of the year.
“If you bet, take the over,” Chiles said, referring to the Spartans’ expected win total, which multiple sportsbooks have set at 4.5 games.
While Chiles is supremely talented, he enters a new place with a team around him he has only known for eight months.
Will his talent overrule those things, or will there be growing pains for him as he adjusts to his new environment?
Let’s take a look at what Michigan State can expect from Chiles in 2024, his first full season as a starter.
Chiles is 6-foot-3 and weighs 217 pounds. He has excellent arm strength and elite mobility. If a play is not available through the air, he can make it happen with his legs.
While he did not throw an interception in his freshman season at Oregon State, Chiles will likely put the ball in harm’s way with more passing volume as a Spartan this season.
However, he should not be a turnover-prone quarterback. His small sample size with the Beavers proved that. He is a cerebral player who processes the field well and knows how to take care of the football. Don’t expect Chiles to turn the ball over a lot.
Chiles’ arm strength was on display during the Spring Showcase in April. The Spartans can dial up deep shots to his receivers, namely Nick Marsh, who has the rare talent to win downfield as a freshman.
One unknown factor for Chiles will be the play of his offensive line. Some of Michigan State’s expected starters will be inexperienced, which could lead to Chiles scrambling out of the pocket as the line breaks down.
Spartan fans are eagerly waiting to see what Chiles is capable of this season, as there has not been a quarterback with star potential like his in a long time.
They should expect some growing pains, especially against the tougher teams in the middle of the schedule, but there is lots to be excited about with Chiles.
