What Does the Prototypical Jonathan Smith, MSU Football Tight End Look Like?
In the sport of football, prototypes are important. In the NFL, for example, teams will have their non-negotiables when it comes to measurables, traits, or intangibles for a given position. A team might need a 3-4 outside linebacker (these days, the position is lumped into the umbrella of "edge rusher"), but if such player doesn't fit their prototype, say, 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, they might pass.
That same team might look for a five-technique defensive end over 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds. When it comes to college football, coaching staffs will have their prototypes, too. The Michigan State Spartans have their prototypes under head coach Jonathan Smith, and perhaps the most notable is the tight end position.
Tight ends coach Brian Wozniak has recruited the position hard for 2025, 2026, and even 2027. He is targeting tall, athletic, "basketball" type tight ends that can be playmakers downfield. It is hardly a new style of tight end. The modern tight end has become a valuable asset in the passing game, even more than before. Tight ends can be put out wide or in the slot as much as they used to be in line.
Wozniak seems to prefer his tight ends to be around 6-foot-6, almost basketball forward size. Look at his two 2025 commits. Three-star tight ends Emmett Bork and Jayden Savoury are both 6-foot-6. Both play well in contested situations and can get the ball in traffic. Both are smooth athletes.
2026 offers Jack Janda, Lincoln Keyes, Brock Harris, Camden Jansen -- top targets, are all 6-foot-6. All are good route runners.
2027 offer and priority target Anthony Cartwright is listed at 6-foot-4 but he is just entering his sophomore year and will likely continue to grow.
Michigan State's presumptive starting tight end this fall, Jack Velling, is just an inch under 6-foot-6, but he is a slightly more traditional tight end. He is more of a stout in-line and downfield blocker.
Perhaps Wozniak's best work is Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgraves, who played for the coach when he was at Oregon State. Musgraves, 6-foot-6, 253 pounds, was the 42nd pick of the 2023 NFL Draft and the Packers expect big things from the second-year tight end.
Smith and Wozniak have their prototype for the tight end position.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
