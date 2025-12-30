Micah Parsons Had Message for Packers Fans After Undergoing Knee Surgery
Packers star Micah Parsons tore his ACL during a Dec. 14 game against the Broncos. Now, two weeks later, he’s undergone surgery to repair the injury to his left knee.
The operation was a success, and Parsons posted a message on social media indicating he’d begun the road to recovery.
“Today went amazing!!! LFG!!” wrote Parsons.
The 2026 season will get underway in September, roughly nine months after the injury initially occurred. It’s not yet clear if Parsons will be ready for the season opener. A timeline for his return will likely be declared post-surgery.
2025 was Parsons’s first year in Green Bay. He was acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Cowboys just prior to the season after he’d requested a trade out of Dallas following a dispute in contract negotiations. In year one with the Packers, Parsons recorded 12.5 sacks, 26 QB hits and 12 tackles for loss in 14 games. His absence has been felt in the games since he went down with an injury, as Green Bay’s defense has struggled.