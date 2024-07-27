What Jonathan Smith's Realistic Expectations Are For MSU in Year 1
First-year Michigan State football coach Jonathan Smith faces an uphill climb after taking on the task of turning around a program that has not had success in recent years.
Everyone, whether its fans or media, has their own expectations for Michigan State football going into this season, and for the most part, they aren't very high.
But what are Coach Smith's expectations?
"We're definitely trying to win," Smith said at Big Ten Football Media Days on Wednesday. "And we're trying to win more than we lose. And ... last year, [I] obviously wasn't involved, but with all the -- I say -- despite the distraction that was going on, the competitive character of a lot of those guys on the roster played that competitively and really had a chance to be going to a bowl game last year."
Along with finishing with at least a winning record, Smith said success in his first year at the helm would also entail the team "playing [its] best football at the end of the year."
"We want to be in a constant state of improvement," Smith said. "And so, the approach, our process, if that is right, we will be playing our best football at the end of the year. [After] Week 1, you want to improve in Week 2, right? A lot of things to clean up. Well, you keep that process going, get into Game 12, and you're hoping to be playing in meaningful games in November, playing your best football."
While Smith knows getting Michigan State back to the level it was at during the prime Mark Dantonio years, there is still going to be a winning standard.
"All of us are competitive, so we don't have a long patience for playing quality football," Smith said. "At the same time, I think you're always building. You're starting somewhere, you're going to create a foundation, and then you're building off of that. So I'm looking forward to that approach of we built something before.
"Not going to panic on the first adversity we see, understanding that, yeah, sometimes there is a process to it, but not going to say that we have patience for -- we want to be in a constant state of improvement and build it the right way."
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.