What MSU's Jonathan Smith Has Learned About His Team After 4 Games
Michigan State has had a productive start to a season that many thought.
The Spartans lost their first game of the season to Boston College last weekend, falling to 3-1. While the loss was undoubtedly disappointing, there were many positives Michigan State could take away from the out-of-conference road loss.
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith has faced many hurdles since arriving in East Lansing. He and his coaching staff have been dealing with adversity from their first day on the job and have responded nicely each time.
Like the coaching staff, the players have faced adversity on the field and have responded. In the first four weeks of the season, Michigan State’s football team has already proven a few things to Smith. The team’s grit was shown in the narrow loss to Boston College, where the Spartans were without multiple critical players.
"We'll play for four quarters,” Smith said after Saturday's loss. “We're resilient, especially on the defensive side. I think we've got some upside offensively. We've got to clean up a bunch. But I think these guys love football, the work ethic, I think we'll stay together. I'm looking forward to continuing week to week in the process with these guys."
Smith noted the kind of players he wants to coach at Michigan State moving forward. He insists the program's success is not only on the players to produce but also on the coaching staff. However, Smith likes what he has seen so far from his team.
"We want to coach guys that will finish,” Smith said. “And the flip side, these guys will finish. We have got to keep going as coaches to make sure we're setting them up to have success to finish all these games, let alone the first, second, third quarters. But I do, I like the group, I like the approach. We got a lot to clean up. We've got a chance to get better if we stick to our process."
Michigan State’s 3-1 start was just the kind of start Smith needed for his tenure. The loss to Boston College was disappointing but still a building block for the Spartans. Smith looks to continue the process of rebuilding Michigan State’s football program.
