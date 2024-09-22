What MSU Coach Jonathan Smith Said After Loss to Boston College
Michigan State's hot start came to a halt on Saturday when the Spartans fell 23-19 to Boston College, a game they had several opportunities to win.
Turnovers, missed opportunities and some broken plays by the defense ultimately dictated the outcome of Saturday's game. There were many of the same positives we had seen through Michigan State's first three games, but it was the mistakes in those same games that carried over and finally came back to bite them against a formidable opponent on the road.
Below is Spartans coach Jonathan Smith's opening statement after the loss:
Smith: "Let me start [by] giving some credit to Boston College. I thought they battled for four quarters. That quarterback's a good player. They're well coached; schematically, gave us some challenges and things, so credit to them. On our end, a few plays here or there we got to be able to make. I did think defensively, throughout the night, response effort, I mean, the goal-line stand, they got the early turnover in the red zone. We put them in a couple bad spots opening the half -- kickoff return fumble. and then, offensively, we turn the thing over. And I thought those guys battled throughout the night Offensively, turnover piece, we've got to get better there, we got to get better in the in the run game. Stay away from negative yardage. We had a few missed opportunities, right? We got Montorie [Foster Jr.] a couple of times, and miss them. Those things change the game. But those guys, again, continued to battle throughout, got us the lead when we took the lead 19-16. That series starts at our own, I think, 2-yard line, and they go all the way down. Again, finishing in the red zone with some touchdowns would be huge. And we just didn't get it done tonight. I did think Jonathan Kim came up huge for us in this game, and these elements weren't ideal for kicking a ball and snapping and holding and all of that. So, was pleased with it. Told the team after, obviously, we did not play well enough to win the game. We've got plenty to clean up, but I do like this team, I do like the work ethic they've got. We'll be back to work tomorrow and try to get better, because we need to."
Below is Smith's presser from last Monday:
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.