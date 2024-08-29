What Will Michigan State Get Out of Its Pass Rushers in 2024?
The Michigan State Spartans want to improve on both sides of the ball for the 2024 season.
The Spartans struggled to move the football and struggled to stop anyone from moving the football in 2023.
The Spartans should improve by adding Jonathan Smith as head coach and Joe Rossi as the defensive coordinator.
One area Michigan State struggled in defensively was getting after the quarterback. The 2023 squad produced just 29 sacks as a team, and their leading sack producer, Aaron Brule, is no longer on the team.
That means a new player must emerge and lead the Spartans’ pass-rush group. A few players are capable, and it is up to Rossi and new Rush Ends Coach Chad Wilt to get the most out of the group.
So, what can the Spartans expect from their pass rush group this season?
To start, let’s examine Rossi’s defensive scheme. Rossi runs a 4-3 defense with a stand-up edge rusher on one side.
The Spartans have been impressed with how sixth-year man Khris Bogle has performed in that role, and he could be the favorite to get the first crack at it against Florida Atlantic.
Bogle transferred to Michigan State from Florida before the 2022 season, but injuries have kept him off the field during his time as a Spartan. If he stays healthy, he could be a big part of the Spartans’ pass-rush operation.
Michigan State was surprised by Jalen Thompson, who enters his sophomore season as a potential star. Thompson posted 19 total tackles and two sacks in 2023.
Thompson has good size and quickness off the snap. He came to MSU as a raw athlete who was not refined as a pass rusher, but he has developed a few moves and has become reliable off the edge.
Could one of Bogle or Thompson reach double-digit sacks? It would be a major jump for either of them, but it is not impossible.
The Spartans added depth off the edge through the transfer portal, including Middle Tennessee State’s Quindarius Dunningan and Indiana’s Anthony Jones. Senior Avery Dunn could also be a depth factor.
The more pass-rushing bodies, the better.
The Spartans could significantly elevate their defense if they improve at rushing the passer.
With potential stars and quality depth, the Spartans could be a much-improved group at getting after the quarterback.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.