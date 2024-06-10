Where Former Michigan State Spartan Kenneth Walker III Stands Among 'Most Impactful Transfers of the Portal Era'
No Michigan State football transfer has ever had the impact that former Spartan running back Kenneth Walker III had on the program.
Walker, who transferred to Michigan State from Wake Forest in January 2021, instantly became one of the greatest running backs in school history in just his one season as a Spartan.
He helped lead Michigan State to its first New Year's Six bowl appearance since 2015 when it got shut out by Alabama in the Cotton Bowl.
As far as the impact college football transfers have had within their respective programs since the transfer portal came into place, not many compare to Walker.
In an article from Cody Nagel of 247Sports, Nagel ranked his Top 10 "most impactful transfers of the portal era." Walker was ranked No. 8.
Here's what Nagel had to say about the former Spartan:
"Michigan State had just one winning season during the Mel Tucker era. And the Spartans likely have to blame for that massive $95 million contract extension that did not pan out well. The unanimous All-American running back and Doak Walker Award winner finished second nationally with 1,636 yards rushing with an impressive 6.22 yards per attempt. Walker scored 18 touchdowns on the ground to help Michigan State reach a New Year's Six bowl for the first time in six seasons. He flashed during his two seasons at Wake Forest, but reached a new level upon his arrival to East Lansing."
Walker decided to forego playing in the 2021 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, officially marking the Spartans' regular-season finale against Penn State as his final game as a member of the Green and White.
Walker would be drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2022 NFL Draft and has since had a successful two years in the NFL so far.
The one-year Spartan brought excitement back to Michigan State football in his brief stint with the program, creating memories Spartan fans will cherish forever.
Nagel's entire list is as follows:
10. QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
9. WR Jameson Williams, Alabama
8. Walker
7. QB Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma
6. QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
5. Michael Penix Jr., Washington
4. QB Jayden Daniels, LSU
3. QB Caleb Williams, USC
2. QB Justin Fields, Ohio State
1. QB Joe Burrow, LSU
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.