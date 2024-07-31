Where MSU RB Kenneth Walker III is Listed Among RBs in Madden 25
Michigan State football has produced countless players who had productive careers in the National Football League, including numerous at the running back position.
Such is the case for running back Kenneth Walker III, one of the more decorated players in Michigan State football history, although he was only with the program for a short time.
Since being drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Walker has nearly posted a 1,000-yard season in each of his first two seasons in the league. In his rookie season, he registered over 1,000 yards on 228 carries in 15 games with the Seahawks. In his second season, he rushed for over 900 yards on 219 carries in 15 games.
Walker has rushed for at least 46 first downs in each of his first two seasons in the league and is expected to have another productive season this upcoming season, according to the Madden 25 video game. According to the popular video game, Walker is one of the top ten backs in the NFL, ranking eighth in the league behind some of the most well-known backs. Walker III received a ranking of 88, tied with running back Aaron Jones and slightly behind running backs Josh Jacobs, Joe Mixon, and Saquon Barkley.
After transferring from Wake Forest in 2021, Walker had an illustrious career at Michigan State. He won the 2021 Walter Camp National Player of the Year Award, which is voted on by Division I football coaches and Sports Information Directors. Walker also won the 2021 Doak Walker Award, becoming the first player in Michigan State football's history to do so.
Walker was a 2021 consensus All-American Unanimous First Team Selection. Coaches and media named him to the 2021 First-Team All-Big Ten Team, and he was named the Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Year in 2021. He averaged nearly 140 rushing yards per game and won the Big Ten rushing title.
After nearly rushing for 1,000 yards in his first two seasons on the professional level while missing two games each season, Walker is already considered one of the best running backs in the NFL.
