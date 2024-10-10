Where MSU Stands Among Big Ten After 3-Game Losing Streak
Michigan State’s first six games have been a tale of two teams. The Spartans showed promise during the season's first three games.
Michigan State’s productive start to the season showed how far they have come since Coach Jonathan Smith took over. However, their last three games showed how far they still must go.
When facing equal or lower competition, Michigan State did what was expected and took care of business. However, the Spartans lost to a talented Boston College team, which they likely could have beaten had they been at full strength. Then, they faced Ohio State and Oregon in consecutive weeks, losing by multiple scores.
This has affected the expectations for Michigan State for the remainder of the season.
Carter Bahns of 247 Sports recently released his Big Ten rankings after this weekend's games. After six games, Bahns ranked Michigan State as the 13th-best team in the Big Ten. This is after the Spartans began climbing the Big Ten ranks after starting 3-0.
This is one spot lower than he had them last week after their second loss in a row. He noted quarterback Aidan Chiles' inconsistency and how it has impacted the Spartans.
“Aidan Chiles is still the long-term answer for Michigan State on offense, but the gigantic gap between his floor and ceiling continues to spell trouble for the Spartans in his first year with the program,” Bahns said.
“For every eye-catching throw, there is a turnover like the fumble he lost at the goal line in the 31-10 loss at Oregon. The Spartans' rushing attack also struggled to the tune of just 59 yards. The score would have been much more lopsided if not for a pair of bad decisions from the Ducks' passing game.”
The Spartans have a ton of work to do over the bye week before they face Iowa in East Lansing. Chiles is an undeniably talented quarterback who simply needs time to grow. As he does so, Michigan State’s team and football program will continue to grow with him.
Through six games, Chiles has flashed his potential numerous times, including the team’s upset win over Maryland earlier this season. They will need him to continue developing if they hope to take the next step one day.
