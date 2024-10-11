Where Spartans' Aidan Chiles Ranks in Big Ten
With Michigan State having a bye this weekend, it is time to recap quarterback Aidan Chiles's play and compare him to the rest of the Big Ten quarterbacks. Leading the team to three straight wins to start the season and now coming off back-to-back-to-back losses, Chiles is the leader who will impact this team the most in the second half of the season.
Chiles is one of the most athletic quarterbacks whose mobility and work on the ground set him apart from other quarterbacks in the Big Ten. Those skills he presents are key things that defensive coordinators have to plan for each and every week. He also has shown promise with his arm and through the air so far this season for the Spartans.
Out of 17 quarterbacks, Chiles currently ranks ninth in passing yards with 1,212. His passing stats have been the reflection of struggling offenses' performance of late and some blowout victories earlier this season that forced the offense to run the ball for the second half of the game.
Chiles was above half for the passing yards, but for the rest of his stats so far this season he ranks amongst the bottom in a large majority of them. He has only thrown five touchdowns this season in six games and currently ranks 14th. His complexion percentage and rating also are at the 14 spot as he has completed 56.6 percent of his passes and has a rating of 123.9.
The biggest concern for Michigan State is the turnovers. For the rest of the schedule, if the Spartans want to improve from their .500 status, they will have to string together important wins and potentially some an upset as three of their six opponents are ranked in the Top 25. In order to limit turnovers Chiles must be more efficient in his decisions and throws.
Chiles currently is at the top of the list for interceptions thrown this season in the Big Ten with eight.
Although there are some concerning stat totals, the Michigan State coaching staff sees the importance and impact Chiles can make on the field. He creates plays with his feet and has proved he can be a dual-threat quarterback at this level.
The Spartans need this bye week to prepare for the rest of the season, and they hope Chiles can add to his good plays and dismiss and fix some of his mistakes in the past to influence some future outcomes in favor of the Green and White.
