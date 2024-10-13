Where Spartans' Key Defensive Players Stand in Big Ten
The Michigan State Spartans have shown signs of flourishing and frustration as their .500 record shows that they have done enough but also done very little in establishing wins.
With new defensive coordinator Jos Rossi, he has put his players in a position to make plays in a majority of situations. With the difficult schedule that lies in Big Ten Conference play, these Spartans have stood out the most through six games.
Linebacker Jordan Turner has been the most prominent defensive standout for the Spartans and has put this unit on his back at times. Just one tackle and one spot shy of cracking the top 10 list for tackles this season, Turner leads the Spartans with 37. During those tackles, he was able to pick up three sacks.
Both he and teammate Khris Bogle lead the team with three sacks and both are tied at the nine spot for sacks so far this season.
Cornerback Charles Brantley has proven time and time again that he can defend some of the country's best wide receivers. He is a playmaker when the ball is in the area and is not afraid to get physical when the ball is on the way to the man he is covering. Brantley is tied for third in the Big Ten in pass deflections, as he has already added five to his resume this season.
Along with his pass deflections, Brantley has been one of the best at making plays when the ball is in his zone or out of his zone. He is tied for first in the Big Ten with three interceptions this season. This is something the Spartans need to improve and capitalize on for the rest of the season.
Even coming out of their zone to make a play would be some of the key moments within a game to help prevail victories for the Green and White and Spartan Nation.
Although they have only recorded one a piece, four Spartans are tied for 18th in the Big Ten in interceptions and all trail Brantley. Nikai Martinez, Malik Spencer, Angelo Gorse and Turner make up that list.
With almost half the season left to play, these Spartans have put themselves in a position to be recognized within the league. Advancing in the ranks of these categories might be the difference in shaping the way this season will finalize for Michigan State.
