Where Top Spartan Playmakers Marsh, Foster Stand
At this point in the season, it becomes no secret what players teams in the Big Ten Conference want to get the ball to.
Some teams have had different weapons and changed roles with injuries, past production, or individual matchups in that certain game. For the Michigan State Spartans, it has been apparent all year long that if they pass the ball they have been looking to find Nick Marsh and Montorie Foster Jr.
Marsh has had a great year so far for the Spartans and has been a key contributor to the offense that has been inconsistent as of late. Marsh leads the Spartans in receiving yards this season and is 11th in the Big Ten Conference in that category with 320 receiving yards. That is impressive because he leads the way in yards for the team but is the third-highest in receptions on the Spartans, trailing Foster and tight end Jack Velling, as Marsh has only caught 16 passes.
The yards per catch are so impressive that Marsh is currently third in the Big Ten in that category with a 20-yard average for every catch he has made.
Foster has also been a precious weapon in this year's Spartans offense. He leads the team in receptions with 22 which is ranked 17th in the Big Ten. On those 22 catches, he has accounted for 274 receiving yards which also puts him at 17th spot. Together Marsh and Foster have been a solid dual-threat weapon package for other teams to worry about. If the Spartans want to improve and make the most of their season there is one category these two need to improve on.
Putting points on the board is the name of the game, especially in this offensive powerhouse conference that is the Big Ten. With multiple teams ranked in the Top 25, it is crucial that teams play well in all three phases. For the Spartans, this is something that needs to be improved post-bye week. It is already in their game plan to find ways to get the ball into Marsh and Foster’s hands, but now getting points on the board to go along with it.
Together, Marsh and Foster have accounted for two touchdown scores, both having one to their name. The Spartans have lacked offensive production the last two games only scoring a combined 17 points. If Michigan State wants to make an impact against Iowa in its next contest, it must continue to get these two involved and find ways for them to get in the end zone.
