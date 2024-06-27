Which Bowl Game Michigan State is Projected to Make Next Season
Michigan State is entering the 2024 season with nearly a whole new coaching staff. Many believe that the Spartans will be one of the worst teams in the Big Ten this upcoming season, as their win projection is set at 4.5, per sportsbooks like FanDuel.
For new head coach Jonathan Smith and his staff, it's important for them to build back up the culture of winning football again in East Lansing.
On3’s Nick Kosko has Michigan State projected to be in the Quick Lane Bowl and play against Northern Illinois during the bowl season.
Last season, Michigan State finished with a 4-8 record and has not finished above .500 since the 2021 season when it won the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. It's going to be difficult to get the Spartans back to a winning team, but if anyone can do it, Smith can.
Many Michigan State players have entered the transfer portal this offseason -- 38, to be exact. 38 players is a lot for any team, especially for a team trying to rebuild. However, Smith has brought in the 12th-ranked transfer class, per 247Sports, along with a decent freshman class that is headlined by four-star Nick Marsh.
With new Spartan sophomore quarterback Aidan Chiles, along with the other pieces that Smith and his staff have brought in, it's hard for fans not to get excited for the future of Spartan football. Marsh should be a standout freshman player for Michigan State as he is someone who can see starting minutes during the season. Chiles also has another familiar teammate joining him in junior tight end Jack Velling, who is projected to be a top tight end prospect next year in the NFL draft.
Chiles will also have a good ground game with running back Nate Carter, who had almost 800 yards with 175 carries.
With all that being said, Michigan State is going to experience growing pains during the season. This isn't Madden, where you can control everyone on the team; it's going to take time for everyone to get used to each other on the field. There will be mistakes on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.
The 4.5 over/under win total is there for a reason, as Michigan State has to prove itself under its new regime. However, with a bit of luck and everyone clicking, the Spartans can definitely be a team that can play in a bowl game next season.
