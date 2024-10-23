Who Will Play Quarterback For Michigan on Saturday?
The Michigan State Spartans (4-3) are seeking revenge in Ann Arbor this weekend against the Michigan Wolverines (4-3) and will wait until later this week to learn who they will prepare for at quarterback.
The big question stands, who will play quarterback for the Wolverines in this rivalry game?
Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore said earlier this week that he will not yet announce a starting quarterback for the rivalry game. Cycling between three different arms this season, they have combined for 11 of the team's 15 turnovers.
One of the three will make the start, or, the Spartans defense will see a fresh face that has not taken a snap yet this year for the Wolverines.
#13 - Sixth-Year Senior, Jack Tuttle
Tuttle has been the most recent starter after the benching of both senior Davis Warren and junior Alex Orji. He is a transfer from Indiana University, in his second year as a Wolverine and has struggled mightily since being under center full time.
Only playing the last two most recent games that were both losses, Tuttle threw one touchdown and two interceptions while losing a fumble in each game. He is the oldest and most experienced quarterback on the team but has not played like it to this point with four turnovers in two games.
If Tuttle starts, expect accuracy issues downfield and for the Spartans defense to cause at least one fumble or an interception.
#10 - Junior, Alex Orji
The second choice for the Wolverines to start their season was Orji, who had to take over as the starter after Week 3. The pass offense was at its worst when Orji was in the ballgame, throwing for a mere 148 yards on 43 attempts with just three touchdowns over the course of six different games.
Orji did show promise with his feet though, being able to avoid defenders and run for solid gains to extend drives. Overall, there is a small chance Orji plays and if he does, it will likely be situationally and only on certain plays when Moore and the rest of the coaching feel it to be advantageous.
Orji attempted a majority of his passes behind the line of scrimmage so if he is in the game, watch for a screen pass or a designed run. He will not be able to drive the ball down the field through the air.
#16 - Senior, Davis Warren
Warren was the original starter to begin the 2024 campaign for the Wolverines and even with winning two of the three games he started, there were too many red flags to keep him at the helm of the offense.
In three games as a starter, Warren threw six interceptions and only one touchdown. Surprisingly enough, he is the team leader in passing yards with 444 and has not played in five weeks. There is a slim to none chance that Warren will get in the game against a stout pass defense.
#2 Freshman, Jadyn Davis
Someone who has not taken a snap all season has been freshman quarterback Jadyn Davis, a four-star recruit out of Charlotte, North Carolina. Wolverine fans may not have heard his name yet, but he might be the guy on Saturday night.
Coach Moore has been unable to produce any sort of quarterback production all season and it seems like desperate times will call for desperate measures. After what has been displayed from the three other arms, why not give a nod to the first-year quarterback?
Do not be surprised if the freshman gets his first snaps of the season in a massively important rivalry game in front of over 100,000 screaming maize and blue fans. He might be the best chance they have.
Simply put, the Wolverines will struggle at quarterback and will have a tough time against a Spartan defense that hit its stride against Iowa last week. The Spartans shut down the number one run offense in the Big Ten and will look to do the same at the Big House.
It is difficult to find a more severe drop off in success over a one-year period in college football than what the Wolverines have done from last year's championship to this season's abysmal result. Coach Moore has found a way to ruin a perfect situation that he inherited at the end of last season.
The Wolverines once again be very inept passing the ball against a veteran defensive secondary that is looking for sweet revenge. The Spartans are on a three-game losing streak in this rivalry game, and making whoever plays quarterback miserable will help hoist the Paul Bunyan Trophy once more.
