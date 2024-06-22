Why Michigan State Freshman Standout Nick Marsh Stayed With Spartans Despite Coaching Turnover
Whenever there's a coaching change in the offseason, you often see recruits change their initial commitment decision or transfer.
Fortunately for Michigan State football, that was not the case for its highly-acclaimed freshman wide receiver Nick Marsh.
Marsh, who committed to the Spartans in July 2023 signed with the program in December. Despite all the offseason turnover and the hiring of former Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith, Marsh decided to stay committed, mainly because of Smith, himself.
The freshman wideout expressed his thoughts on Coach Smith when he recently joined "The Spiro Avenue Show."
"The previous visits just being up at Michigan State, the feeling never went away," Marsh said. "So, just the coach being supportive on top of that, it makes it 10 times better."
"My relationship with Coach Smith is pretty good," Marsh said. "He's a great guy. He cares a lot about family; just being around him, he's got great energy, just all around, a good guy. He cares a lot about the program and just the upbringing and trying to change everything."
Marsh's mother, Yolanda Wilson (also known as "MamaTron"), who joined her son on the show, was also pleased with her first impressions of Coach Smith.
"I got a chance to talk to Coach Smith when he was going to fly in," Wilson said. "When he first was flying in, he was like, 'I'm going straight to the high school.' He literally got there with Nick, called me, and it's not so much he had to sell me, Coach Smith is who he says he is. He's straight to business, and not just that, but the part about Nick saying like 'family,' he pitches family, you see he's a family man, and he made us feel like family. We are like family. So, it wasn't a selling point; he came in and did exactly what he said he was going to do. He made Nick a priority Day 1, soon as he hopped right off the plane. So, he was straight to business, and [we've] got a great relationship now."
Marsh, a native of River Rouge, Michigan, was ranked the No. 2 class of 2024 recruit in the state of Michigan and No. 22 wide receiver in his class by 247Sports.
