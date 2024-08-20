Why WR Montorie Foster Jr. 'Definitely' Made the Right Decision to Stay at MSU
Michigan State wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. will be the leader of his room for a second consecutive year, but of course, this time, everything is different.
Foster had the option of leaving the Spartans for his final year of eligibility, which would have been fair, considering everything that happened last season and all the turnover within the program.
But Foster chose to say, and he "definitely" feels he made the right decision.
"Just the offense," the fifth-year Spartan wideout said earlier in fall camp. "We got Aidan Chiles, I can't wait to play with him and make plays. Just everything around it -- coaching staff, just our culture around here has just been a lot better, And just being able to grow as a player, grow as a man, it's been great."
The only constant on this new-look Michigan State coaching staff is Foster's position coach, Courtney Hawkins, whom he's played under his entire collegiate career thus far.
That familiarity is extremely valuable for a player who has had to adjust to a significant amount of change both on the coaching staff and the roster.
"It's been great because I just know how he coach," Foster said. "And he's going to be hard on us, I know when I was a freshman, I kind of took it, sometimes, the wrong way. But I just know that he loves me and he wants me to be the best player that I can be. So, it's been great, and I'm glad to have him back."
Foster led the Spartans in receiving with 576 yards last season, a monumental step-up from a 2022 campaign in which he hauled in just seven receptions in 10 games.
As a leader and veteran in his room, Foster has a responsibility he hasn't yet had in this program.
"I see guys looking up to me for answers and stuff, and they're looking at me to make plays, too. So, it's definitely expectations for me to go out there and do my job every day."
Like several other returners on the roster, Foster has seen both the good and the bad of Michigan State football, having been a part of that 2021 team that finished 11-2. He and the Spartans will be looking to return to that high level of play this season after winning just four games last year.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.