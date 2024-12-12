Will MSU Legend be Ready for Crucial NFL Week 15 Game?
Michigan State alumni and current running back for the Seattle Seahawks, Kenneth Walker, may be sidelined in a crucial game for the Seahawks going into Week 15. The MSU alum has been having a great year for the Seahawks, and Seattle will need him on Sunday.
Now a three-year veteran for the Seahawks, Walker has been a key contributor to Seattle's football team since arriving on the scene. Coming off of an electric first two years in the league, Walker has dealt with injuries that have sidelined him this season.
Only playing in 10 games this season, Walker has still put up respectable numbers among the rest of the league's best running backs. Walker has 542 rushing yards this season for Seattle and has averaged 3.7 yards per carry, and has scored seven touchdowns for the Seahawks.
Currently listed on ESPN as "questionable," Walker may not be ready in time for the Seahawks' battle against the Green Bay Packers, another team primed for playoff contention. Walker's calf injury may plague the team at a time when they need him most.
The Seahawks currently hold a slim one-game lead over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West, which has been a dogfight since the season beginning. If the Rams were to win against the San Fransisco 49ers, they would be a half-game back from the first-place position.
Walker has played in the least amount of games among the Seahawks running back crew this season, yet has recorded the most yards. Backup running back Zach Charbonnet has been filling in for Walker nicely in his absence. Charbonnet has recorded 400 yards on 97 carries.
With the injury to Walker's calf, it may be in the team's best interest to keep him in limited action if he is clear for Week 15 in an attempt to save their running back for the playoffs. Currently, the Seahawks hold a 62% chance of making the playoffs. If they are victorious on Sunday, that number will jump to 79%, but if they lose, their chances will drop to 51%.
Walker has totaled 542 rushing yards, seven rushing touchdowns, 271 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown in 10 games so far this season.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.