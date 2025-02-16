Will MSU's Nick Marsh Build on Freshman Campaign?
The Michigan State Spartans' first season under Coach Jonathan Smith did not start off on the right foot. Losing seven games while winning five, the Spartans are hoping that the second season with MSU goes more according to plan than year one did.
Another Spartan looking to find extra success in 2025 is wide receiver Nick Marsh. The only difference between Smith and Marsh is that Marsh was one of the brighter players on the team and was able to do all he could to win games for MSU.
Marsh completed his freshman campaign with 41 receptions, hauling in 649 receiving yards. The wide receiver was ranked number one compared to other receivers on the squad, as the freshman took things under his own hands and made himself shine.
Marsh also brought in three touchdown catches, which was a first-place tie among wide receivers on the roster. Safe to say that MSU struck gold by recruiting Marsh to the squad, but one year doesn't make him a legend. All eyes will be on the wide receiver as he has new running mates that are joining the Spartans wide receiving pool.
One new Spartan that Marsh will have to compete with to get receptions is senior wide receiver Omari Kelly. Kelly is coming off his best season yet, posting 869 receiving yards in 53 receptions with the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.
The addition of Kelly gives quarterback Aidan Chiles more talent to throw the ball to, but the addition shouldn't hold Marsh back. After leading the offense in receiving yards, Smith and offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren would be foolish not to utilize Marsh to the highest level in 2025.
MSU defended their turf well, winning four of the five games in East Lansing. Marsh has that experience under his belt that will aid him on his journey at Michigan State, but it should also boost him to a semi-leadership position.
If Marsh can improve on his 649 receiving yards in his second season, the Spartans should be in a better spot than they were last season. If Smith can shine in his second year, so can Marsh.
