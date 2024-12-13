Nick Marsh Showed Stardom For MSU Early On
Many talented wide receivers have come through Michigan State over the years.
The Spartans may have their next star on their hands on the roster.
Former four-star wide receiver prospect Nick Marsh burst onto the scene in 2024, quickly becoming one of the best freshman receivers in the country.
Marsh could have been considered the best if not for Alabama’s Ryan Williams and Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith.
Before the season started, Marsh was not expected to have an immediate impact on the offense. The Spartans had several more experienced receivers who Jonathan Smith knew he could rely on.
The expectation was that Marsh would eventually earn more snaps and become a bigger part of the offense later in the season.
Marsh shattered those expectations quickly.
After a one-catch, 11-yard performance in the first game against Florida Atlantic, Marsh made a statement to the college football world that he was here.
In the second week of the season, against Maryland on the road, Marsh caught eight passes for 194 yards and a touchdown, including the game-tying score. He consistently beat Terrapin defensive backs down the field, looking like the best player on the field.
How does a 17-year-old look like the best player on the field against a bunch of experienced defenders? When he has naturally elite size and athleticism.
When Smith and his staff took over, they immediately knew they needed to retain Marsh as part of the 2024 recruiting class. Marsh was a highly coveted prospect, so he had his choices of where he could have gone.
Smith kept Marsh home, and he rewarded the staff with a 41-catch, 649-yard, three-touchdown season. Marsh also caught eight passes for 113 yards against Iowa in a victory at home.
With the Spartans needing to find young talent to build for the future, Marsh and Aidan Chiles give MSU fans hope that they will return to the mountaintop of college football.
It was evident from the start that Marsh would be a star for the Spartans. Now that he is locked in for the 2025 season, it will be up to him and Chiles to get MSU back to its winning ways.
