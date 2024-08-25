Former MSU QB Brian Hoyer's Hospitality Leads to a New Addition to His Family
Recently, the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals pleaded with the general public to adopt Boxer dogs. Earlier this summer, the MSPCA recovered nearly 60 Boxers from a single property, leaving the company with an overflow of Boxer dogs.
Veteran National Football League quarterback and former Michigan State quarterback Brian Hoyer and his family officially adopted two Boxers on Tuesday, following the MSPCA’s callout for adopters after taking 60 Boxer dogs from a single property in June. Not only did Hoyer adopt a Boxer, he adopted two of them.
Hoyer and his family already had two Boxers before their recent visit to the MSPCA’s Boston Adoption Center. They adopted the two additional Boxers shortly after the dogs were surrendered. Initially, Hoyer planned to adopt only one puppy but decided to select two, as the second puppy was too young to go to a new home by itself.
“[MSPCA-Angell Vice President of Animal Protection Mike Keiley] asked us if we would be interested in fostering the mom while she was raising the puppy,” Hoyer said. “We said sure, if we’re going to adopt a puppy anyway, we might as well have her now and give her mom a good life.”
“Seeing the situation [the mother] came from and seeing her grow each and every day, seeing her open up to become the dog she was meant to be, is pretty awesome and gratifying,” Hoyer said.
Hoyer’s last season in East Lansing was second in school history in pass attempts. He finished his Michigan State tenure as one of the most profound quarterbacks in Michigan State football programs’ history. He finished his career second in pass attempts and third in total number of yards. He is one of only three quarterbacks at Michigan State that have thrown over 6,000 yards.
Hoyer is another former Michigan State football player with a successful National Football League career. He is known as a kind and caring person off the field. Hoyer is also known for being a down-to-earth player and person. His recent adoption of two more dogs helps solidify the veteran’s quarterback reputation.
