MSU Extends Offer to Elite 2027 Wide Receiver

New Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald has made the 2027 college football recruiting cycle a priority for the Spartans this offseason, as he and his staff continue to pursue some of the nation’s top prospects.

Over the past few months, Michigan State has extended offers to several talented 2027 recruits, most recently targeting a four-star wide receiver from Virginia and a top-350 player in the country.

Spartans Offer 4-Star 2027 Wide Receiver

On Feb. 21, Michigan State extended an offer to Iveon Lewis, a four-star wide receiver from Huguenot High School in Richmond, Virginia. He announced the offer on X, writing, “Extremely bless to receive an offer from [Michigan State Football]!!!”

Lewis is one of the top wide receivers in the country and has received interest from several Division I schools. Michigan State was his 20th Power Four offer, joining some of the nation’s top programs, including Indiana, Notre Dame, and Oklahoma.

The Huguenot star is coming off a strong junior season, during which, according to his X, he recorded 41 catches for 1,046 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Nov 29, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Michigan State wide receiver Omari Kelly (1) protects the football from Maryland defensive back Messiah Delhomme (33) in the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Wide receiver is one of Michigan State’s top needs in the 2027 cycle, and Lewis would be a fantastic addition to the Spartans’ class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 313 overall player nationally, the No. 39 wide receiver, and the No. 4 prospect from Virginia.

Michigan State’s offer comes relatively late in Lewis’ recruitment, as several programs have already made significant progress with the four-star wideout. Last month, he named Florida State, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Purdue, Rutgers, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, USF, Virginia, and Virginia Tech as his top 11 schools.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

While he trimmed his list down to 11, Lewis still hasn’t officially shut the door on any program pursuing him, allowing Michigan State to enter the mix for the young wide receiver.

Heading into the spring, Lewis has scheduled official visits to Kentucky, Virginia Tech, and South Carolina and will likely schedule more in the coming months. If Michigan State can get him to East Lansing for any visit this offseason, the Spartans should be able to improve their standing in his recruitment.

While Fitzgerald and company currently face an uphill battle for Lewis, if the Spartans can make a strong early impression on him and continue to make progress with him in the coming months, Michigan State should be well-positioned to compete for one of the top wide receivers in the 2027 class.

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's recruitment of Lewis when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW