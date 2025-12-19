Former MSU Secondary Coach Blue Adams Joining Prominent ACC Program

An assistant from Jonathan Smith's staff at Michigan State, who appears to have not been retained after Smith's firing, has found another job.

Former MSU secondary coach Blue Adams , who has coached alongside Smith since 2019 at Oregon State, is reportedly joining the staff at Florida State as the Seminoles' new cornerbacks coach. Adams is a Miami native who has had prior coaching stops with the NFL's Miami Dolphins and South Florida.

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell gestures against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Adams will not be getting away from a situation where the head coach is on the hot seat. Some FSU fans were calling for current head coach Mike Norvell to be fired after the Seminoles failed to reach bowl eligibility for a second consecutive season, but the school decided to retain him after releasing a public statement.

Florida State is still one of the most prominent and well-known schools in the ACC, despite the recent struggles. The Seminoles were famously snubbed from the 2023 College Football Playoff despite being 13-0, but were left out by the selection committee due to the injury of then-starting quarterback Jordan Travis.

Adams' Career at MSU

Michigan State secondary coach Blue Adams speaks to the media on Oct. 29, 2025. | Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The results from Adams' secondaries at Michigan State were a little bit mixed. During his first year in East Lansing, the Spartans' defensive backfield surrendered 206.9 passing yards per game, which was 46th in the country and ninth in the Big Ten.

That took a step back in 2025, especially earlier on in the season. MSU surrendered 231.3 passing yards per game this year, which is nearly 25 yards more. That currently is ranked 92nd nationally and is the second-most yards allowed per game in the conference.

What's Next for Adams, MSU

Michigan State's defensive coordinator Joe Rossi runs to the locker room before the game against Penn State on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Adams is now going to take over a Florida State secondary that was, statistically, much better than the Spartans this year. FSU allowed 190.8 yards per game through the air in 2025, which is 28th in the FBS. That also ranked second among members of the ACC, and is only 0.2 yards per game behind Louisville for first.

Michigan State and Pat Fitzgerald have not made a direct replacement for Adams just yet. There is a good chance the Spartans could just have different coaches coach the cornerbacks and the safeties. Fitzgerald has already announced that James Adams will remain on the staff as the safeties coach. Joe Rossi is also going to remain the defensive play caller and also be a co-coordinators with linebackers coach Max Bullough.

Former Michigan State secondary coach Blue Adams | Aidan Champion, Michigan State Spartans on SI

