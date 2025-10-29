Blue Adams Addresses MSU’s Struggles, Secondary Improvements
EAST LANSING, Mich. --- It's been a rough year for Michigan State and its defense, but one area that has seen some growth is the unit's secondary.
During MSU's 31-20 loss to Michigan last Saturday, the Spartans were able to hold UM quarterback Bryce Underwood to his lowest yardage total of the year (86) and the second-fewest yards per attempt (5.1).
On Wednesday, Michigan State secondary coach Blue Adams talked about where he's seen some growth with his players and what it is going to take for MSU to finally stop its losing streak.
A full video of Adams' press conference is below.
Watch Blue Adams here:
Additionally, a partial transcript of the press conference can be read below.
Transcript
Q: Looking at this Minnesota game, you've got to go up there. I'm just wondering, what in the back end is the biggest challenges to go on the road when you face this team?
ADAMS: I think anytime you get on the road, you've got to pack your defense. I think it's going to be a tough environment. I think they're playing good ball right now. We've got the weekly task of just sticking to our keys, going up there, playing well, trying to minimize explosive plays the best we can, and try to come up with a win.
Q: Did you notice a difference in the defensive coaching staff with Joe Rossi on the sideline?
ADAMS: Yeah, the guys respond to him, and so it's good to get Rossi on the sideline. He brings a perspective because he's usually in the box, and he sees things really clear, and being able to bring those things down firsthand. I thought it was good for us.
Q: How'd that work upstairs [in the press box]?
ADAMS: Smooth. It was smooth in terms of the communication and the operation in which we have up there. We didn't have a chink in the armor that way.
Q: Did the roles change at that point?
ADAMS: No, no, because the guys up in the box, they continue to do their thing, and Rossi, he's just calling in from the sideline. It's good to see his intensity, if you will.
