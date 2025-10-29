Spartan Nation

Blue Adams Addresses MSU’s Struggles, Secondary Improvements

The man in charge of Michigan State's secondary spoke about his players and how the team will get out of its current losing streak.

Jacob Cotsonika

Michigan State secondary coach Blue Adams speaks to the media on Oct. 29, 2025.
Michigan State secondary coach Blue Adams speaks to the media on Oct. 29, 2025. / Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI
In this story:

EAST LANSING, Mich. --- It's been a rough year for Michigan State and its defense, but one area that has seen some growth is the unit's secondary.

During MSU's 31-20 loss to Michigan last Saturday, the Spartans were able to hold UM quarterback Bryce Underwood to his lowest yardage total of the year (86) and the second-fewest yards per attempt (5.1).

Joshua Eaton
Oct 25, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Donaven McCulley (1) is unable to make the catch as Michigan State Spartans cornerback Joshua Eaton (7) defends during the first half at Spartan Stadium. / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

On Wednesday, Michigan State secondary coach Blue Adams talked about where he's seen some growth with his players and what it is going to take for MSU to finally stop its losing streak.

A full video of Adams' press conference is below.

Watch Blue Adams here:

Additionally, a partial transcript of the press conference can be read below.

Transcript

Blue Adams
Blue Adams / Aidan Champion, Michigan State Spartans On SI

Q: Looking at this Minnesota game, you've got to go up there. I'm just wondering, what in the back end is the biggest challenges to go on the road when you face this team?

ADAMS: I think anytime you get on the road, you've got to pack your defense. I think it's going to be a tough environment. I think they're playing good ball right now. We've got the weekly task of just sticking to our keys, going up there, playing well, trying to minimize explosive plays the best we can, and try to come up with a win.

Q: Did you notice a difference in the defensive coaching staff with Joe Rossi on the sideline?

ADAMS: Yeah, the guys respond to him, and so it's good to get Rossi on the sideline. He brings a perspective because he's usually in the box, and he sees things really clear, and being able to bring those things down firsthand. I thought it was good for us.

Joe Ross
Michigan State's defensive coordinator Joe Rossi watches during warmups before the football game against Western Michigan on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Q: How'd that work upstairs [in the press box]?

ADAMS: Smooth. It was smooth in terms of the communication and the operation in which we have up there. We didn't have a chink in the armor that way.

Q: Did the roles change at that point?

ADAMS: No, no, because the guys up in the box, they continue to do their thing, and Rossi, he's just calling in from the sideline. It's good to see his intensity, if you will.

Malik Spence
Oct 25, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans safety Malik Spencer (43) reacts after a third down defensive play against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on Blue Adams' press conference when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

feed

Published
Jacob Cotsonika
JACOB COTSONIKA

A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.