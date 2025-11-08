The Game of Many Meanings for the Spartans
Coming into this week, Michigan State University is 3-6 with six conference losses. This also means they are one loss away from being out of bowl contention, which would be two years in a row of no bowl games for Jonathan Smith, a devastating outcome for his coaching resume.
Coming to MSU, Smith didn't promise the world, but it was clear that the fans thought he was a step in the right direction. However, after almost two years of what seems like a losing football season, many fans and critics are calling for a new head coach. On the contrary, players like Jack Velling are saying how the team is very close with Smith and defends him.
Good Luck Coming Their Way?
Luckily for the Spartans, their next game is against another troubled team that just fired its coach. Penn State, which is also struggling heavily this season, is seeking a new coach to help rebuild.
Before their losing streak, Penn State was the second-ranked team in the nation, but lost a close game to Oregon. After this, they spiraled to a point where Franklin ultimately got bought out. To be fair to Coach Franklin, Penn State lost its first-string quarterback, Drew Allar.
Penn State is not a bad team by any means; however, they lack a coach, which makes them appear unorganized during play. That team is still a top team in the nation, talent-wise; they don't have the puzzle complete right now. On the other hand, you have the Spartans, who possess talent, but they seem unable to find their identity, particularly on the offensive end.
In their last game, they started redshirt freshman Alessio Milivojevic over junior Aidan Chiles. This move wasn't entirely unexpected, as Chiles has been struggling. Milivojevic came out in his first start and threw for 311 yards and a touchdown.
This game will determine if MSU has a foundational quarterback, as well as a complete game plan to contend with Penn State. This game could decide if Smith is gone by next year. Both teams are testing their capabilities as a program and possibly their future moves as well.
