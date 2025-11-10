Michigan State Prepares for Penn State’s Young QB, Ethan Grunkemeyer
The Michigan State Spartans are hoping to defeat the Penn State Nittany Lions on the road this Saturday.
MSU has not won a Big Ten game this season, and neither has PSU. The difference is that the Nittany Lions fired their head coach and lost their starting quarterback to a season-ending injury.
PSU moved on from James Franklin after the team lost to Northwestern, and quarterback Drew Allar went down for the season in the same game. The team decided it was time for a fresh start.
So, Ethan Grunkemeyer took over for Allar and has played at about an average level in his absence. What will the Spartans see against Grunkemeyer this weekend?
Let’s break down Grunkemeyer’s profile and see how MSU can beat him.
Penn State quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer
Grunkemeyer is a redshirt freshman who was a four-star prospect coming out of Olentangy High School in Ohio.
He has completed 65.3 percent of his passes this season for 562 yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions. He had a solid game against Indiana last weekend, throwing for 219 yards and a touchdown and an interception that was batted into the air.
He is not the biggest quarterback, but he has solid size at 6-foot-2 and 212 pounds. Grunkemeyer is good at scanning the field and standing tall in the pocket and delivering throws.
The Spartans have struggled to pressure quarterbacks this season, although their pressure numbers have improved over the last few weeks. If they can get home against Grunkemeyer, they can speed up a young quarterback relying on scripted drives.
Grunkemeyer has enjoyed throwing the ball to star transfer wide receiver Trebor Pena, who has 12 receptions in the last three games with Grunkemeyer throwing him the football. MSU must key in on the former Syracuse star to pull off the upset.
The Nittany Lions have played up to their competition in the last few weeks, even with a fresh, young quarterback who is not yet familiar with the system. MSU’s defense will be up against a tough team this Saturday.
Will Grunkemeyer be the first quarterback MSU has shut down in conference play? If he is, it would mean a crucial Big Ten win for Jonathan Smith’s team.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to let us know your thoughts on Penn State quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.