Glimpsing at the All-Time Series Between MSU and Nebraska
Next Saturday in Lincoln, Michigan State and Nebraska will be facing off for just the 14th time ever. These two teams have only shared a conference for about a decade and a half now, so there are only so many different games to look at in the past.
That being said, there have been some interesting matchups in the past between the Spartans and the Cornhuskers. Below are quick recaps of the last three meetings and a complete list of all 13 prior results.
Nov. 4, 2023 - Michigan State 20, Nebraska 17
MSU only won two games out of 10 under interim head coach Harlon Barnett after Mel Tucker was fired. This was the first win in the seventh attempt.
The game was tied at 10 headed into halftime, but the Spartans scored the first 10 points of the second half and were able to hold on for a 20-17 victory during what was the final game at Spartan Stadium during the 2023 season.
Michigan State quarterback Katin Houser (now at East Carolina) threw for 165 yards and one touchdown. QB Sam Leavitt (now at Arizona State) only got two pass attempts in the game, but made one of them a 25-yard toss to Montorie Foster Jr. during the fourth quarter.
Sept. 25, 2021 - Michigan State 23, Nebraska 20 (OT)
One of the several different thrilling wins for the 2021 Michigan State team that finished 11-2, the Spartans pulled out this one in overtime.
MSU defensive back Chester Kimbrough intercepted Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez when the Cornhuskers got the ball first in OT. That made things really simple for the Spartans' offense as they got right up near the goal line before turning to Matt Coghlin for a walk-off 21-yard field goal.
Nov. 17, 2018 - Nebraska 9, Michigan State 6
This one is one to forget for two reasons. Firstly, it's a score that belongs more in the era of leather helmets and not in the modern era. Secondly, Michigan State had a 6-0 lead during the fourth quarter and let it slip away.
During that fourth quarter, the Cornhuskers had three consecutive drives end in made field goals to flip that 6-0 deficit into a 9-6 lead. The Spartans still had two more shots to tie or take the lead, but those drives ended in a punt and a turnover on downs.
In addition, this is still MSU's most recent trip to Lincoln and Memorial Stadium.
All Other Previous Results
2015 in Lincoln - Nebraska 39, Michigan State 38
2014 in East Lansing - Michigan State 27, Nebraska 22
2013 in Lincoln - Michigan State 41, Nebraska 28
2012 in East Lansing - Nebraska 28, Michigan State 24
2011 in Lincoln - Nebraska 24, Michigan State 3
2003 in San Antonio, Texas (Alamo Bowl) - Nebraska 17, Michigan State 3
1996 in Lincoln - Nebraska 55, Michigan State 14
1995 in East Lansing - Nebraska 50, Michigan State 10
1920 in Lincoln - Nebraska 35, Michigan State 7
1914 in Lincoln - Nebraska 24, Michigan State 0
Nebraska leads the all-time series, 9-4.
