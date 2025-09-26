The Biggest On-Paper Concern for MSU vs. Nebraska
It's never good to be the one on the wrong end of a matchup where it's "best vs. worst," but that's exactly what Michigan State will be dealing with at Nebraska next Saturday.
So far this season, the Cornhuskers have averaged 351.8 passing yards per game, which ranks fifth in the FBS and tops the Big Ten. MSU has allowed 263.5 yards per game through the air so far, which ranks 113th nationally and is the worst total in the conference.
For this edition of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast, we delve into the stats of Nebraska's passing attack versus MSU's secondary. Video of the entire episode can be found below.
Watch here:
Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola
Fun fact: Starting Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola is younger than MSU's Aidan Chiles, even though Raiola is a sophomore and Chiles is a junior.
Still, both 20-year-old QBs (Raiola was born on May 9, 2005; Chiles was born on Sept. 12 of the same year) are having great seasons. Raiola is third in the Big Ten and 11th nationally with 1,137 passing yards, also racking up 11 passing scores to just one interception.
Raiola's Many Options
Nebraska also has a lot of depth on offense. So far this year, 18 different Cornhuskers have already caught a pass; MSU has had 10.
Jacory Barney Jr.
The leading receiver so far has been Jacory Barney Jr., who has 21 catches for 301 yards and three touchdowns. Last week against Michigan, Barney had 120 yards and two touchdowns, including a "Hail Mary" score at the end of the first half.
Dane Key
He doesn't lead Nebraska in receiving yards, but Kentucky transfer Dane Key might be the Cornhuskers' top receiver. He's second on the team right now with 226 yards and three scores on 16 receptions.
Last year in the SEC, Key had 715 yards for the Wildcats.
Nyziah Hunter
Nebraska's third option so far this year is Nyziah Hunter, who's got 13 catches for 197 yards and one touchdown. Last year as a redshirt freshman at Cal, he had 578 yards.
Luke Lindenmeyer
The Cornhuskers' top tight end thus far has been Luke Lindenmeyer, who has largely been seeing the field as a blocker for most of his Nebraska career.
In his three years in Lincoln prior to this one, Lindenmeyer had five catches for 50 yards (all last season). This year, he's got 16 catches for 160 yards.
During Nebraska's most recent game against Michigan, Lindenmeyer notched 60 yards on seven receptions.
