Two Surprises About Michigan State Football's Offense So Far

Here are a few aspects about the Spartans' offense that might seem a bit surprising.

Jacob Cotsonika

Michigan State's Jack Velling, right, celebrates a first down against Youngstown State during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
Michigan State's Jack Velling, right, celebrates a first down against Youngstown State during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Four games into the 2025 season, the picture of what kind of team the Michigan State Spartans have is getting clearer as each week passes.

Some aspects of the squad have performed roughly to preseason expectations, like the offense collectively taking a step forward. It's helped that quarterback Aidan Chiles has played so well.

Still, there are a few surprises --- good and bad --- about MSU a third of the way into the 2025 season. Below are two different things about the offense that might have surprised some fans if they were told it would happen before the campaign began.

Omari Kelly is MSU's Leading Receiver So Far

Omari Kell
Michigan State's Omari Kelly runs with the ball against Youngstown State during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Omari Kelly was definitely one of Michigan State's top transfer portal additions from the past offseason, but it is a bit surprising to see him ahead of sophomore Nick Marsh. Through four games, Kelly has 317 receiving yards to Marsh's 222.

Last year, Kelly had 869 receiving yards while competing for Middle Tennessee State, but that was against much weaker opponents than what he's seeing now. In addition, Kelly only had five catches for 11 yards combined in his two games against Power Four competition (Ole Miss, Duke).

It also doesn't come at the expense of poor performance from Marsh. Really, he is looking improved and more consistent this year. His numbers would probably be higher if he hadn't gotten hurt late in the first half against Youngstown State, forcing him to sit out the remainder of that one, and it also seemed to affect his play against USC last Saturday. He was wearing a wrap around his right leg against the Trojans.

Lack of Targets for Jack Velling

Jack Velling
Sep 13, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State tight end Jack Velling (12) runs for a first down against Youngstown State in the second quarter at Spartan Stadium. / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

MSU's top tight end isn't getting the ball often, and it's becoming a real concern. So far this year, Jack Velling has only eight catches for 74 yards and one touchdown. What doesn't help is that six of those receptions and 70 of those yards came against FCS Youngstown State.

When Michigan State is facing FBS competition, he only has two catches, four yards, and one score (a 1-yard TD at USC). That's over three such games.

Sep 13, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State tight end Jack Velling (12) catches the ball in the second quarter against Youngstown State at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Last year, Velling had 36 receptions and 411 yards in a season that kind of drew a collective shrug, since the catches and yardage were relatively flat in comparison to his 2023 season at Oregon State, but his touchdowns dropped from eight to just one, which came in garbage time during the season finale against Rutgers. Unless something changes for Velling soon, he might call well short of both of those years production-wise.

Nick Marsh
Michigan State WR Nick Marsh extends his arms outward during the Spartans' contest against USC on Sept. 20, 2025. / Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

