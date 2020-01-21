Spartan Nation
#19 Spartan Hockey Gets Some Good News For Their Red Hot Goalie John Lethemon

Hondo S. Carpenter

The #19 Michigan State Spartans hockey team is a on a roll. A roll that has them in contention to win the Big Ten conference and secure an bid into the NCAA tournament. A big reason for that success has been some amazing goaltending.

The Spartans goaltender got some good news today. Here is the latest via Jeff Barnes, the superb MSU Hockey SID:

Lethemon Named B1G First Star of the Week

 EAST LANSING – Michigan State goaltender John Lethemon was named the Big Ten First Star of the Week, the conference office announced on Tuesday (January 21). It’s the fourth time this season Lethemon has been named one of the conference’s weekly stars, including his third First Star accolade.

 Lethemon earned his Big Ten leading fifth shutout of the season by making 39 saves in a 4-0 win over Wisconsin last Friday. The Spartans split the weekend series with the Badgers as Lethemon sported a .974 save percentage in the two games.

 On the season, Lethemon’s .943 save percentage is second best in the country, while his 1.87 GAA ranks second in the Big Ten and eighth nationally. In Big Ten play, Lethemon leads the league with a 1.57 GAA, .954 save percentage and four shutouts.

 The No. 19 Spartans are home this weekend to face No. 9 Penn State on Friday (7 p.m.) and Saturday (6 p.m.).

 Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

