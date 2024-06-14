Michigan State Hockey Expected to Play at Wrigley Field Next Season
Michigan State hockey will be playing a game outdoors in one of the most historic venues in all of sports next season.
Todd D. Milewski of the Wisconsin State Journal reported on Wednesday that discussions around a three-game event at Wrigley Field including Michigan State, Wisconsin, Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame and Penn State have been had. Milewski said the games will take place "likely in the first days of January 2025."
According to Graham Couch of the Lansing State Journal, Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller confirmed the report.
“Based on what I’ve been told by the conference, yes, it’s going to happen,” Haller said.
Michigan State hockey last played an outdoor game at Soldier Field in 2015 when it faced its arch-rival, Michigan.
The Spartans were the first college team to host an outdoor hockey game way back in 2001 when they welcomed the Wolverines to Spartan Stadium for "The Cold War," a game that, at the time, set a world record for the largest crowd at an ice hockey game with 74,544 people in attendance. The game ended in a 3-3 tie.
All Big Ten teams, with the exception of Minnesota, are expected to participate in the three-game event. The outdoor event is slated to take place shortly after the NHL's Winter Classic at the same venue on Dec. 31.
Michigan State hockey finished last season as the regular-season Big Ten championships and went on to win the Big Ten Tournament against the Wolverines in the title game. The Spartans would fall to Michigan in the NCAA Tournament.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.