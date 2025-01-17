Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast: Rivalry Weekend for No. 1 Michigan State Hockey
No. 1 Michigan State hockey's first game of its series with No. 10 Michigan is just hours away from puck drop, and the stakes are as high as ever.
These two teams last met in last year's NCAA Tournament, where the Wolverines knocked out the Spartans, who had won all but one of their four games against their bitter rivals in the regular season, as well as their meeting in the Big Ten Championship game.
The series starts tonight at 6 p.m. at Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor. It will then move to Munn Ice Arena, where the Spartans will close out the weekend with home-ice advantage.
On this episode of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast, our Aidan Champion and host Bryan Anthony Davis reflect on the Spartans' series against Penn State before previewing the Michigan series.
You can watch the episode below:
Below is a transcript from Michigan State coach Adam Nightingale's opening statement of his press conference on Tuesday:
Nightingale: "All right, at Penn State, I really thought the first night, we did a good job of showing some resolve. We were down, came back and we had tied it, and it was good get the win there on the road; hard place to play. And then the second night, I liked us for about 52 minutes -- I thought the last 8 minutes of the game, we got away from what we need to do to win hockey games. And it starts with taking penalties, and we got to do a better job of that and just managing the game little bit better. And we've done a great job when we've been in those situations, and sometimes, you can lose some respect for what it takes to win hockey games. And we didn't do a good job of that, but we hung in there. I thought we had multiple opportunities in overtime; we were right on top of their goalie a few times to finish it. And then, obviously playing Michigan this weekend and excited about it. It's one of the many special things about playing at Michigan State: the opportunity to play in this rivalry series, and it's the first game of the series, and a program we have a ton of respect for, and looking forward to the first game."
