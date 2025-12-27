MSU Hockey Star Captaining Canada During World Juniors

Hockey's home country has a Spartan leading it into the IIHF World Junior Championships.

On Christmas Day, Hockey Canada announced that Michigan State freshman forward Porter Martone would be the team's captain during the World Juniors tournament. Team Canada won its first game on Friday against Czechia, 7-5, with Martone scoring an empty-netter to seal the result. Martone will miss the Great Lake Invitational, where MSU faces Ferris State on Sunday and either Miami (OH) or Michigan Tech on Monday.

This is not the first time Martone has been entrusted with the "C" during his hockey career. He captained Canada during the World U18 Championships in 2024, leading his home country to a gold medal. The Peterborough, Ontario, native was also a captain for the Brampton Steelheads in the Ontario Hockey League during the 2024-25 season.

Martone has been perhaps MSU's top skater this season. His 20 points are the most on the team, as are his 11 goals. Martone's nine assists ranked third on the Spartans as well.

More on Martone

Jun 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Porter Martone arrives to the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft at Peacock Theater. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Martone has been on an upward trajectory for a while. He was the sixth overall pick by the Philadelphia Flyers in this year's NHL Draft. He's living up to the hype by immediately becoming the leading scorer on a college hockey team that has not been ranked outside the top five several months into the season.

Getting Martone in July was a huge step for Michigan State this past offseason. The Spartans had just seen Hobey Baker Award winner Isaac Howard get signed away by the Edmonton Oilers and had fallen short in the recruitment of Gavin McKenna to Penn State.

MSU's new top line, featuring Martone, Daniel Russell, and Charlie Stramel, has been a huge reason why the Spartans have been able to succeed despite being one of the youngest teams in college hockey.

The line has combined for 52 points, scoring 20 goals and totaling 32 assists. All three of those players are at least plus-15.

Michigan State's Porter Martone, right, moves the puck as Michigan's Kienan Draper, left, defends during the first period on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Martone is not going to be the only player missing Michigan State's upcoming GLI run. Fellow wingers Ryker Lee and Shane Vansaghi are also both temporarily leaving the team to represent the United States during World Juniors. Center Eric Nilson is playing for Sweden as well.

Glancing at the line chart from MSU's last line chart, some players who could be moving up for these next two games include Anthony Romani at right wing, Cayden Lindstrom at center, and Gavin O'Connell on the left wing.

Michigan State's Porter Martone, right, moves the puck as Tiernan Shoudy closes in during hockey practice on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, at Munn Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on Martone captaining Canada when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW