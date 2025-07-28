Porter Martone Opens Up on Process of Choosing MSU
Michigan State hockey took a couple brutal hits when it lost out on top NHL Draft prospect Gavin McKenna and lost Hobey Baker Award winner Isaac Howard in the same week.
The outlook shifted, though, when the Spartans landed another top prospect in Porter Martone, a huge move for a program that desperately needed something to go its way.
The Philadelphia Flyers prospect recently opened up about the process of choosing the Spartans when he addressed reporters after Team Canada's first World Juniors Summer Showcase practice on Sunday.
"It has been crazy," Martone said. "After I got back, went to development camp. For me, I always wanted to play in the NHL next year. And after development camp, kind of sat down, and I just kind of weighed the pros and cons of everything.
"I think going to Michigan State is kind of the next step in my hockey journey. I think it's going to help me develop into a full player, get some more time in the gym. I really like the culture they have out there, the coaching staff.
"But with that being said, it was not an easy decision to leave Branton. Ever since I got traded there, they had done so much for me. It's like a second home to me, kind of family. So, it was probably one of the hardest decisions I had to make in my young hockey career, but for me, I think I went out on good terms with Branton, and for me, it's the next step -- going to Michigan State, and I'm going to go try to win a national championship."
Martone knows what this program has achieved and what it has an opportunity to further achieve this coming season.
"I think they've got a really good team already, and I think I'm just going to be able to add to that," he said. " ... They're back-to-back Big Ten Championships, they haven't really gotten over the hump to win a national championship, so I want to go up there and just try to help any way I can, and I think it's going to be a really good year for my development and kind of put me into that next step to make the NHL."
