Isaac Howard: Spartan Career Recap
Former Michigan State forward Isaac Howard gave this program one of the most legendary two years of success that any program has ever seen. The undisputed best player in college hockey this past season is moving on to bigger and better things but deserves his flowers for his MSU career.
Howard began his collegiate career at Minnesota-Duluth, another one of the premier programs in the nation. He scored six goals with 11 assists in 35 games. In that same season, he was drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. He has since been traded to the Edmonton Oilers.
With an NHL contract awaiting him after an underwhelming freshman season in Minnesota, Howard made the transfer decision to join head coach Adam Nightingale and the Spartans in 2023. It was the best decision of his hockey career, as he went on to become the name and face of the program.
The Hudson, Wisconsin native earned All-Big Ten honorable mention in his sophomore season, his first with MSU, skating in 36 games while netting eight goals and 28 assists (fifth-most in Big Ten). He helped lead the Spartans to Big Ten regular-season and tournament titles, the first time in conference history they won either.
After a motivating year that showed improvement, Howard went nuclear this past season for the Green and White.
52 total points, made up of 26 goals and 26 assists, Howard was named the Big Ten Player of the Year, a first-team AHCA All-American, a first-team All-Big Ten honoree, the Big Ten Tournament Most Outstanding Player and the illustrious Hobey Baker Memorial Award, and was the Big Ten scoring champion. He is the most decorated player the program has seen.
The Spartans once again went on to win both the Big Ten regular-season and tournament titles, with Howard netting the game-winning goal over Ohio State to capture the conference tournament championship in East Lansing.
Howard's Spartan career ended a bit shorter than many expected, as he was prepared to come back for his senior season. Instead, the Oilers acted quickly and traded with Tampa Bay to get him. Despite the early exit, Howard gave this program all it could ever ask for and more.
Howard will now sport the No. 53 for Edmonton and get started with his new club this September for training camp. Starting a three-year, entry-level deal, it is uncertain if Howard will begin his pro career at the NHL level or begin from the ground up for one of the minor league development affiliates.
