No. 1 Spartans Rally Back From Early Deficit, Defeat Penn State, 6-4, on the Back of Isaac Howard
No. 1 Michigan State hockey continues to find a way.
The Spartans fell into an early 2-0 hole in what was the first game of their road series with Penn State but regrouped and were ultimately able to secure their 18th win of the season and sixth straight.
Michigan State was led by an incredible performance from junior forward Isaac Howard, who scored four goals in the contest while also adding an assist.
While sophomore goalie Trey Augustine was back with the team, sophomore goalkeeper Luca Di Pasquo remained in net for the Spartans, making 30 saves yet again in the victory.
The Nittany Lions scored two goals in the first period, but it was Howard who erased the early deficit, scoring the Spartans' first goal late in the first before finding the net again with just over 14 minutes to play in the second.
Penn State would re-take the lead later in the period, however, halting Michigan State's momentum.
But it quickly got it back, less than 3 minutes later, the visitors struck again, as Michigan State junior defenseman Matt Basgall scored on a Spartan power play that had resulted from a major penalty against Penn State's Ben Schoen, who was called for a contact-to-the-head penalty.
Basgall was assisted by Howard and junior forward Karsen Dorwart.
The score would remain even at three goals apiece going into the third period.
It took a bit over 7 minutes until something gave, but it was once again Howard who sent one between the pipes, scoring his third goal of the game while giving Michigan State its first lead of the game.
And it never looked back.
The Spartans built on their lead with a goal from Dorwart with over 5-and-a-half minutes to go in the third. Penn State would strike once more to make it a one-goal game again, but, of course, Howard got the final say with late power-play goal to all but seal the Spartan victory with just over 2 minutes left.
Michigan State went on to earn its seventh road win and set itself up for an opportunity to sweep the series. The Spartans will look to do so in Game 2 on Saturday at 6 p.m.
