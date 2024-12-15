No. 3 Spartans Pull Off Epic Third-Period Comeback to Defeat No. 1 Minnesota, 5-3
It looked as though Michigan State was going to leave Minnesota with a loss to wrap up its series with the No. 1 Golden Gophers on Saturday.
Minnesota took a 3-1 lead early in the third period, a devastating blow to the Spartans, who had started the game with promise, drawing first blood in the second period with a power-play goal from junior forward Isaac Howard.
But Michigan State did what great teams do, and battled back from a 3-1 deficit in the third period, ultimately upsetting Minnesota, 5-3, on the road.
A night after a stellar outing from Michigan State sophomore goalie Trey Augustine, who made a season-high 40 saves in the Spartans' 3-3 tie against Minnesota on Friday, the star goalkeeper held the Gophers scoreless until almost the midway point of Saturday's contest.
But Minnesota dug within itself and was able to score two goals in the second, giving itself a 2-1 edge going into the third.
Less than 4 minutes after the second intermission, Minnesota would stretch its lead to a comfortable two goals, as junior forward Brody Lamb scored on a Gophers power play.
Things weren't looking good for the Green and White as the clock crossed over the midway point of the period, and the Spartans still had not scored since the 11:53 mark in the second.
But Michigan State was resilient.
With just under 9 minutes remaining in the third, the Spartans would finally get back on the board with another goal from Isaac. A comeback was still very much on the table.
Less than 2 minutes later, the Spartans struck again, as this time, it was sophomore defenseman Maxim Strbak who had found the net. Just like that, the game was tied with just under 7 minutes to go.
As if that wasn't enough, less than a minute later, Michigan State junior forward Charlie Stramel joined in on the scoring effort as he scored the Spartans' third goal in a matter of 3 minutes, giving Michigan State a one-goal lead with 6:01 to play.
Despite a hostile road environment, momentum was completely on the Spartans' side, and they refused to give it up the rest of the way.
Michigan State senior forward Red Savage would put the nail in the coffin with an empty-net goal in the final minute.
The Spartans captured 3 points in their weekend trip to Minneapolis, capping off the series with a massive victory after losing the No. 1 spot this week. They improve to 13-2-1 on the year.
Michigan State's next game will be against Northern Michigan at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Sunday, Dec. 29. It will be the first of the Spartans' two games in the Great Lakes Invitational.
