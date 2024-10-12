Second-Period Burst From Boston College Too Much for Spartans to Overcome
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Munn Ice Arena was rocking Friday night when it hosted a top-five showdown between No. 4 Michigan State and No. 2 Boston College for the Spartans' home opener.
Until it wasn't.
What was an even, scoreless contest through the first period became a lopsided affair when the Eagles exploded for three goals in the second.
Sophomore forward Will Vote led the way for the visitors, scoring the first two goals of the game. Freshman forward James Hagens assisted on both.
The opening period was as even as a game can be. The shots and saves were the same at eight apiece and neither team received a penalty.
Whatever adjustments the Eagles made at the first intermission clearly worked, though, as Boston College came out firing in the second period.
The Eagles found the net not even 2 minutes into the period. It remained a one-goal game for less than 6 minutes before Vote notched his second goal. Just like that, Boston College led 2-0 with over half a game still to go.
It wasn't until over halfway through the second period that a penalty was called, as freshman defenseman Owen West was penalized for hitting from behind. Despite the Eagles' first power-play advantage, the Spartans had two short-handed opportunities on breakaways but were unable to narrow the deficit.
As it matters couldn't have gotten any worse for the Green and White, Boston College scored for a third time, just before the second intermission. This time, the goal came from junior forward Oskar Jellvik, who gave the Eagles a commanding 3-0 lead with just one period to play.
Despite being awarded two power-plays in the final period, Michigan State still could get nothing going. Both teams went scorless in the third, and the game would finish in a 3-0 victory for the visitors.
Michigan State goaltender Trey Augustine made 26 saves. The Eagles recorded just five more shots than the Spartans (29 to 24).
"It's an opportunity to learn and grow from our group," said Michigan State coach Adam Nightingale after the loss. "We have a young group, and sometimes, when things happen like this, you got a little more teeth to talk to the group about. So, we'll be better tomorrow, and obviously, a lot of areas to clean up."
The Spartans will look to avenge their home-opening loss on Saturday night when they host the Eagles for Game 2 of the series. Puck drop is again set for 6 p.m.
