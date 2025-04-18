WATCH: Michigan State's Adam Nightingale Talks Offseason, More
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- It's been quite a few weeks for Michigan State hockey, which saw its season come to an abrupt end in the first round of the NCAA Tournament despite being the No. 2 overall seed.
But the Spartans are still in a perfect position to reach the ultimate goal next year, especially with the returns of forward Isaac Howard and netminder Trey Augustine.
Howard will be taking the ice next season as the reigning Hobey Baker Award winner, while Augustine will be back in net as one of the top goaltenders in the sport.
Michigan State coach Adam Nightingale discussed their returns and more when he addressed the media on Thursday. You can watch below:
Howard also spoke to reporters on Thursday.
Below is a partial transcript of his presser:
Q: What were your expectations going into the Hobey ceremony? What was it like to win it?
Howard: "It was a fun weekend. I was happy with everyone that was able to come out there and support me. And I knew any of us could win, obviously. The other two were great players. So, just kind of enjoy the moment. When they called my name, it was a super surreal moment, so it was definitely special."
Q: What have the last few days been like winning the Hobey?
Howard: "Yeah, I mean, I've gotten a lot of texts, and some fellow winners have reached out and stuff, so that's cool. But pretty normal outside of that. Just getting back here, working out and having some class and golfing. That's about it."
Q: Of all your hockey goals, was the Hobey one of them?
Howard: "I mean, it's definitely cool to get that goal, I guess. I mean, personally, I've wanted to win it. It's a super prestigious award, and it was definitely fun to get that."
Q: Can you take us through the process of returning?
Howard: "Yeah, I mean, I think I get the unique opportunity to be back here and chase that national championship. I think we're going to have such a loaded roster with so much talent. And having that ability to come back and just be grounded here and be trying my best to win a national championship."
Q: How driven are the remaining and returning players to finish this right?
Howard: "Yeah, I mean, I think we're big-time ready to go. That's the ultimate goal, and I think when you get a group of guys that can fully buy in, I think we're going to see something special, and we'll definitely be ready to go."
Keep up with all our Spartan athletics coverage when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our vibrant community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.