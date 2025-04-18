WATCH: Michigan State's Trey Augustine Talks Return, More
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State fans got a pleasant surprise when star goaltender Tre Augustine elected to stay back for another year and not yet move on to the professional level.
Augustine, who was selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the second round of the 2023 NHL Draft, has unfinished business in East Lansing and will be looking to help lead the Spartans to a national title, a goal they have fallen short of the last two seasons.
This year, the sophomore netminder was a finalist for the Mike Richter Award, given annually to the nation's top goalkeeper, won the Big Ten Goaltender of the Year Award, was a first-team All-American and was a finalist for the James E. Sullivan Award.
Augustine addressed the media on Thursday, discussing his decision to return to Michigan State and more.
You can watch below:
Augustine's teammate and this year's Hobey Baker Award winner, forward Isaac Howard, is also staying another year. Howard also spoke to reporters on Thursday.
Below is a partial transcript of his presser:
Q: What were your expectations going into the Hobey ceremony? What was it like to win it?
Howard: "It was a fun weekend. I was happy with everyone that was able to come out there and support me. And I knew any of us could win, obviously. The other two were great players. So, just kind of enjoy the moment. When they called my name, it was a super surreal moment, so it was definitely special."
Q: What have the last few days been like winning the Hobey?
Howard: "Yeah, I mean, I've gotten a lot of texts, and some fellow winners have reached out and stuff, so that's cool. But pretty normal outside of that. Just getting back here, working out and having some class and golfing. That's about it."
Q: Of all your hockey goals, was the Hobey one of them?
Howard: "I mean, it's definitely cool to get that goal, I guess. I mean, personally, I've wanted to win it. It's a super prestigious award, and it was definitely fun to get that."
Q: Can you take us through the process of returning?
Howard: "Yeah, I mean, I think I get the unique opportunity to be back here and chase that national championship. I think we're going to have such a loaded roster with so much talent. And having that ability to come back and just be grounded here and be trying my best to win a national championship."
Q: How driven are the remaining and returning players to finish this right?
Howard: "Yeah, I mean, I think we're big-time ready to go. That's the ultimate goal, and I think when you get a group of guys that can fully buy in, I think we're going to see something special, and we'll definitely be ready to go."
